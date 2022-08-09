Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers who shop online are getting a break.

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.

Researchers there also say that online prices fell 2% in July on a month-over-month comparison.

Although analysts say these findings could result in the easing of concerns about a recession, they say it could be a while before overall inflation returns to normal.

Adobe says a lack of consumer confidence, less spending and overstocked retailers are the likely factors in falling prices.

A report due Wednesday is expected to show U.S. inflation was 8.7% last month. While that would be down from the 9.1% reported in June, it still remains higher than usual.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

Latest News

Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
New IDOC grant aims to address mental health and substance abuse in individuals
New IDOC grant aims to address mental health and substance abuse in individuals
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John
Business impacted by Radio Rondevoo fire set to open again
Business impacted by Radio Rondevoo fire set to open again