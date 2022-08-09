Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming

Taking time to perform a mid-season tax update will prepare you for a simple tax season come the turn of the year.
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season(Pictures of Money / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tax season is still months away, and far from many minds. But tax experts are urging filers to take-a-peek at the upcoming tax season to ensure an easy filing process.

The 2022 tax code has some substantial changes when compared to 2021.

From the removal of some COVID-era tax breaks to the IRS cracking down on small business transactions that take place on third party software like Venmo or PayPal.

According to Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, taking time to perform a mid-season tax update will prepare you for a simple tax season come the turn of the year.

He says without it you could miss out.

“You’re probably missing the opportunity to make it a less stressful event and you may overlook some of the benefits that may be available to you, even if you’re using a qualified, competent, trained preparer, who you need to have a robust discussion with. If you’re doing it to yourself, you’re just throwing caution to the wind,” said Steber.

Steber advises speaking with a tax professional, even this early in the process, which can help you prepare the best possible return.

Though he does warn, 2022 returns will likely be smaller than 2021.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

