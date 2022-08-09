As the teacher shortage continues, how is the TFSD supporting the staff they do have?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District says they are still looking to hire about 10 more teachers before school starts next week. But how is the district working to support the teachers they currently have?

KMVT’s Elizabeth Hadley tells us how the district is working with their current teachers, and making sure they have all the support they need.

The start of a new school year brings up a lot of emotions, from excitement to nerves, for both the students and the teachers.

“I’m just coming into this year with all new energy and I’m super excited to get back into the classroom and meet my kids for the new year,” said 8th Grade Science Teacher, Cassidy Huggins.

Cassidy Huggins is entering her fourth year as a Science Teacher at O’Leary Middle School. She says the beginning of the year has already begun for her and the other teachers, with trainings and preparation.

“This year we have two stipend days in addition to our workdays here before we even get kids, so we get a little bit of PD training with our instructional coaches, and we get lots of work time and meetings to work on curriculum, pacing, and other things like that,” said Huggins.

The Associate Superintendent of Public Instruction, Bill Brulotte, says that these trainings and support they give is vital for the teachers.

“Especially coming off of COVID, we know there is other issues out there, maybe kids are a little bit behind, we’ve been working on that diligently to bring them back up, and also to make some points to teachers to watch for certain things in kids,” said Brulotte.

Along with full-time teachers for this school year, The district is still looking for more para-professionals and guest teachers, as well as, full-time custodians and cafeteria staff.

Brulotte says having those people to lean on is a huge support for the whole district.

“We always need other people that are willing to read with kids, be with kids, support kids, that’s a huge need that we have in our community, because it’s going to take all of us to help our kids recover from the last couple of years,” said Brulotte.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.