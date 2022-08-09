WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

Latest News

FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit
K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.
K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp.
WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice