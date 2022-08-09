With school starting next week, officials want to remind parents of a few key items to complete

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is heading back to school next Wednesday. But before you send your kids off to class, there are a few things you must remember to complete.

The first is making sure your child is registered, and enrolled, in the correct class and school.

Registration is happening this week at most schools across southern Idaho.

This is a time for students and their parents to enter the school, make sure that all of the contact information is correct, and that everything is in line for the first day of school.

LT Erickson, the Director of Secondary Programs with the Twin Falls School District says that while this is required for everyone, this is especially important for students going to a new school, or that are new to the district.

“It’s a great time to see the school, walk around, maybe even run in to some of your teachers and feel at ease with what’s coming up,” said Erickson.

Beyond registration, South-Central Public Health District is reminding parents of the vaccines that are required for children to attend school.

To help make it easier for parents, South Central Public Health is hosting vaccine clinics throughout the region right as school registration is going on.

“What’s nice is we can look them up and see if they had the vaccines, because sometimes parents don’t remember if they had them or not at the wellness child check, or the sports physical, and so we can look them up and we have a way to know whether or not they had the vaccines,” said Tamara Strong, from South Central Public Health.

Certain vaccines are required for children entering kindergarten, 7th grade, and 12th grade.

If you choose not to vaccinate, you must fill out an exemption form.

For more information on all vaccines, and immunizations, required to attend school, click here.

