Behind the Business: Wolfe Lighting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One business that is new to Twin Falls isn’t very new to Idaho, and you may have heard it before, especially if you lived in eastern Idaho.

In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Wolfe Lighting and how they’re looking to bring something different to the Magic Valley.

Just west of Shoshone Street on Second Avenue South, a store dedicated to just lighting has just opened in Twin Falls.

The Idaho company itself has been around for quite some time, since 1948 to be exact.

“My father was an electrical contractor, he never had a store, that was my desire so I took over his business when I was 22, and the very first thing I did was open a lighting store,” said Brad Wolfe, Owner of Wolfe Lighting.

Since then, Wolfe Lighting has grown well beyond just the one store.

“Three stores, here (Twin Falls), in Idaho Falls, and in Rexburg,” said Wolfe.

The Twin Falls location is the first one to franchise.

“My wife is in the franchise business, and she came up with the idea of franchising, and that just seemed to be a perfect fit,” said Wolfe.

Things really fell into place when the Wolfe’s met the Petruzzelli’s

“I was trying to buy a light fixture and was directed to Wolfe Lighting in eastern Idaho to purchase it for my customer and we hit it off with the owner Brad Wolfe,” said Susan Petruzzelli, Twin Falls Franchisee of Wolfe Lighting.

The store serves a unique purpose for southern Idaho.

“I think Wolfe Lighting is the only dedicated, from basic to elaborate lightning, stores in the entire state,” said Wolfe.

Petruzzelli is excited to bring this option to Twin Falls.

“Lighting is like the jewelry for your home. And so, it’s kind of fun to have that option here in Twin Falls,” said Petruzzelli.

