Coping with the stresses of a new school year

The phenomenon of work overload exists in all work and school environments.
The phenomenon of work overload exists in all work and school environments.
The phenomenon of work overload exists in all work and school environments.(Arizona's Family)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The beginning of the school year can be an exciting time for students and teachers alike, as they embark on another year of studies.

But, with that excitement can also come anxiety, stress and a range of emotions that can eventually lead to burnout.

The phenomenon of work overload exists in all work and school environments.

Author Richie Norton is hoping to offer advice for those who experience burnout. He says simplifying your to-do list can help reduce overwhelming emotions.

“If you were to take a piece of paper and fold it in half and on the left-hand side and write down everything you, and only you, can and have to do. Then, go down it again and circle only the things you like and want to do, then put the things you like and want to do on the right-hand side, you’ll see the imbalance in your life,” said Richie Norton, Author of Anti-Time Management.

He continued to say taking control of the subjects and tasks that bring you the most joy and prioritizing them, can help to remind you of the benefits of your experience.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Four Day school week to start the year
Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin

Latest News

People injured from these so-called Botox parties.
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/10/2022}
Jerome County Fair
Behind the scenes of the Jerome County Fair
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law