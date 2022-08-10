Coping with the stresses of a new school year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The beginning of the school year can be an exciting time for students and teachers alike, as they embark on another year of studies.

But, with that excitement can also come anxiety, stress and a range of emotions that can eventually lead to burnout.

The phenomenon of work overload exists in all work and school environments.

Author Richie Norton is hoping to offer advice for those who experience burnout. He says simplifying your to-do list can help reduce overwhelming emotions.

“If you were to take a piece of paper and fold it in half and on the left-hand side and write down everything you, and only you, can and have to do. Then, go down it again and circle only the things you like and want to do, then put the things you like and want to do on the right-hand side, you’ll see the imbalance in your life,” said Richie Norton, Author of Anti-Time Management.

He continued to say taking control of the subjects and tasks that bring you the most joy and prioritizing them, can help to remind you of the benefits of your experience.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.