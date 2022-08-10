CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year

Former Idaho player of the year commits to CSI
Former Idaho player of the year commits to CSI(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2020 Idaho Basketball Player of the Year is coming home, Britton Berrett, who averaged about 20 points a game his senior season at Rigby announced he is signing with the CSI Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season.

Berrett, who was known as a prolific three-point shooter during his years at Rigby has been away from the game since 2020 taking a break to go on his mission in New Mexico

Berrett says he has kept his jumper crisp in the time away.

“I love to shoot the basketball, that’s something that I do really well,” said Berrett. “I’m a spot-up shooter, really just space the floor and I’m a knowledgeable basketball player, play basketball the right way and, like I said, really like to shoot the basketball.”

Berrett’s signing, along with two pickups, one from out of state and one international, leaves the Golden Eagles with just one remaining scholarship, meaning the roster will probably remain, as is, when the season tips off.

CSI practices start October 1st and the first game tips off on November 2nd.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
UPDATE: Ada County deputies recover missing teen’s body from Lucky Peak

Latest News

The longtime Golden Eagle assistant will join the BYU women’s basketball program
CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU
Kylie Baumert chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State
Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State
Kylie Baumert chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State
Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State
The Storm will have to beat Montana twice Tuesday to win the championship
The Minico Storm dominate Oregon to move onto Northwest Regional title game