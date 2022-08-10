CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2020 Idaho Basketball Player of the Year is coming home, Britton Berrett, who averaged about 20 points a game his senior season at Rigby announced he is signing with the CSI Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season.

Berrett, who was known as a prolific three-point shooter during his years at Rigby has been away from the game since 2020 taking a break to go on his mission in New Mexico

Berrett says he has kept his jumper crisp in the time away.

“I love to shoot the basketball, that’s something that I do really well,” said Berrett. “I’m a spot-up shooter, really just space the floor and I’m a knowledgeable basketball player, play basketball the right way and, like I said, really like to shoot the basketball.”

Berrett’s signing, along with two pickups, one from out of state and one international, leaves the Golden Eagles with just one remaining scholarship, meaning the roster will probably remain, as is, when the season tips off.

CSI practices start October 1st and the first game tips off on November 2nd.

