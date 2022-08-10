CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU

The longtime Golden Eagle assistant will join the BYU women’s basketball program
The longtime Golden Eagle assistant will join the BYU women’s basketball program
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime College of Southern Idaho (CSI) assistant women’s basketball coach Joshua Edwards is moving on to a future Big 12 school.

Edwards, who spent eight years at CSI, will join former Burley head coach Amber Whiting’s staff at BYU in a digital analytics/player development role.

Amber’s daughter Amari, who is committed to BYU, has played numerous scrimmages at CSI in recent years, helping form a connection between Edwards and the Whiting’s.

“When Amber first got the job I looked to my wife and said, ’Hey, I have a gut feeling that she might reach out to me, just knowing Amber prior to this year,’ when she hit me up, it was a no brainer,” Edwards said.

While excited to head to a school entering the Big 12 in the 2023-2024 season, Edwards is thankful for his time in Twin Falls.

“This isn’t the last time you will see me in black and gold, hopefully one day I get to come back here and continue to coach, this is home for me, so I’ll always have my hand here in Twin Falls to some degree,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Four Day school week to start the year
Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin

Latest News

The Storm’s season ends with a second place finish
Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional
Former Idaho player of the year commits to CSI
CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year
The longtime Golden Eagle assistant will join the BYU women’s basketball program
CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU
Kylie Baumert chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State
Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State