CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime College of Southern Idaho (CSI) assistant women’s basketball coach Joshua Edwards is moving on to a future Big 12 school.

Edwards, who spent eight years at CSI, will join former Burley head coach Amber Whiting’s staff at BYU in a digital analytics/player development role.

Amber’s daughter Amari, who is committed to BYU, has played numerous scrimmages at CSI in recent years, helping form a connection between Edwards and the Whiting’s.

“When Amber first got the job I looked to my wife and said, ’Hey, I have a gut feeling that she might reach out to me, just knowing Amber prior to this year,’ when she hit me up, it was a no brainer,” Edwards said.

While excited to head to a school entering the Big 12 in the 2023-2024 season, Edwards is thankful for his time in Twin Falls.

CSI assistant women's basketball coach @CoachJE_ is headed to Provo for a position with @byuwbb. He spent eight years with the Golden Eagles, and has a message for CSI head coach @coachrogers_csi pic.twitter.com/nuXbKZOU9B — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) August 9, 2022

“This isn’t the last time you will see me in black and gold, hopefully one day I get to come back here and continue to coach, this is home for me, so I’ll always have my hand here in Twin Falls to some degree,” Edwards said.

