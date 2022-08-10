Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional

VERNAL, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy postseason run, the Minico Storm’s Legion baseball season ends with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART).

NWCART Championship game

Butte Miners (MT) 4, Minico Storm 0

Minico’s only two losses of the regional came against Butte.

The Storm’s season ends with a 23-18 record, a state championship, and a regional second place finish.

