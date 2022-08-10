Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional
The Storm’s season ends with a second place finish
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VERNAL, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy postseason run, the Minico Storm’s Legion baseball season ends with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART).
NWCART Championship game
Butte Miners (MT) 4, Minico Storm 0
Minico’s only two losses of the regional came against Butte.
The Storm’s season ends with a 23-18 record, a state championship, and a regional second place finish.
