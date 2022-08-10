Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional

The Storm’s season ends with a second place finish
The Storm’s season ends with a second place finish
The Storm’s season ends with a second place finish(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNAL, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy postseason run, the Minico Storm’s Legion baseball season ends with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART).

NWCART Championship game

Butte Miners (MT) 4, Minico Storm 0

Minico’s only two losses of the regional came against Butte.

The Storm’s season ends with a 23-18 record, a state championship, and a regional second place finish.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Four Day school week to start the year
Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin

Latest News

CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU
CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU
Former Idaho player of the year commits to CSI
CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year
The longtime Golden Eagle assistant will join the BYU women’s basketball program
CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU
Kylie Baumert chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State
Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State