National 811 Day: a good reminder to always contact 8-1-1 before digging

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday is National 811 Day, and because of that Intermountain Gas is reminding people to call 8-1-1 before you dig.

This is important because there are a lot of lines hidden underneath the ground, gas lines, water lines and sewer lines.

If you don’t call 8-1-1 before you dig, you have the possibility of accidentally hitting one of them.

After you call, and you provide them with the information, they will send crews out to your house to mark where the lines are.

If you don’t do this, and you hit one, they will charge you for the repairs to the line.

“Free service and also the law, if you are hitting something you could be charged for the repairs that have to be made, more than likely would be if you didn’t call before you dig,” said Mark Hanson, from Intermountain Gas. “Most utility companies will come out and make that repair, but then the homeowner will get charged for it.”

