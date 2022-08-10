Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A practice in Idaho, Botox parties, are growing in popularity in the state, in part, due to the lax rules surrounding the injection practice.

KMVT spoke with a resident who is calling for some change.

Jeni Burk, who has battled migraines for years, recently learned of a different treatment that could help, Botox.

When a friend recommended someone who could administer Botox, Burk was eager to try it, assuming her experience would be like a typical medical procedure.

“When I showed up, it just wasn’t like that,” said Twin Falls resident, Jeni Burk.

Red flags began popping up, the procedure was taking place in the provider’s house, a house that didn’t live up to salon standards, never mind those of a medical office.

“If you run a salon out of your house, you’re supposed to have a separate entrance and there are inspections you have to go through to make sure it’s a safe place,” said Burk.

Burk went through with the treatment, admittedly against her better judgment, and within a day, pain in her face began to appear.

“It hurt so bad, and I didn’t quite understand why, I thought that it would just get better after a few days,” said Burk.

Burk later learned that the woman who provided the treatment was not licensed to administer Botox in Idaho, which concerns licensed, experienced providers.

“It’s careless, it’s not safe and it’s doing a disservice to our community,” said Laura Matjasich, Owner of Majestic Aesthetics and Wellness.

Burk decided to take action to keep this from happening to anyone else.

“The only thing I could say was ‘oh my gosh, we have to report this,’ said Burk.

The problem? No license is required for injectable cosmetics in Idaho.

A bill, the Idaho Injectables Cosmetics Safety Act, was presented in 2020, but withdrawn when Idaho lawmakers ended the session abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Burk and Matjasich are calling for change.

“I would like to see some more black and white rules, it’s very gray, but definitely somewhere it needs to be regulated,” said Matjasich.

“I think it really does need to be changed. There is no reason why a medical provider should be able to inject a needle into somebody’s skin in their home,” said Burk.

