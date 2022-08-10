WA woman killed in I-84 crash near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Washington woman is dead after rolling her car on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County.

Idaho State Police say the accident happened Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 206. The driver of a Ford Focus was headed east when she drove into the median and rolled. She was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The left lane was blocked for three hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, and the Minidoka County Coroner.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.