WA woman killed in I-84 crash near Burley

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County(ISP)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Washington woman is dead after rolling her car on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County.

Idaho State Police say the accident happened Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 206. The driver of a Ford Focus was headed east when she drove into the median and rolled. She was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The left lane was blocked for three hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, and the Minidoka County Coroner.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

Latest News

Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/9/2022}
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming
The district is working with their current teachers, and making sure they have all the support...
As the teacher shortage continues, how is the TFSD supporting the staff they do have?