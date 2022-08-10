Winter, Marques Phillip

August 8, 2022, age 39
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLEY—Marques Phillip Winter, 39, of Burley, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 6, 1983, to Wayne and Maricela Winter.  Marques was raised in Burley, Idaho, where he attended school.  After graduating high school he went to work at Kim Hansen Chevrolet where he worked for 19 years as the detail manager.  Marques married his high school sweetheart, Kalli Jo Hitt, on August 5, 2006, and they resided in Heyburn.  They were blessed with two boys, Blaize Phillip Winter and Joseph Kayne Winter.  They later moved to Burley where they raised their boys and, in 2020, Marques opened his own business, Mokes Auto Detailing.  Marques enjoyed hosting family barbeques, camping, fishing, hunting and music.  But most of all he loved his family and spoiling his grandson.

Marques is survived by his loving wife, Kalli Jo Winter; his boys, Blaize Winter (Ocean Dayley) and Kayne Winter; his grandson, Coastyn Winter; his parents, Wayne Winter (Rose Almanza) and Maricela (Vonn) Jones; his parents-in-law, Joe Hitt and Doreen (Dan) Lowder; siblings, Selia Padron, Queenie Dexter, Adrian (Sandra) Winter and Windy Winter; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jessie Winter; his uncle, Wes Winter; and his nephew, Dakota Anderson.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, at Grace Church, located at 100 N. Meridian Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating.  Marques’ final resting place will be at Declo Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

