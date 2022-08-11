Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The FBI in Cincinnati reported that an armed person’s attempt to breach the building led to a police chase in Ohio.

“At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71,” the agency tweeted.

The incident led to both sides of Interstate 71 being shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 because of a chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement activity, dispatchers confirm.

The fleeing suspect is now out of his vehicle in a field off Smith Road and Ohio 73 off I-71 with multiple reports of shots fired at troopers, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Clinton County Emergency Management says there is a lockdown in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads. People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.