Blaine County School District expanding SRO coverage

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District is working with local law enforcement to a provide a bigger law enforcement presence in all of their schools, and to be more proactive.

The Blaine County School District has eight schools across a huge district that encompasses Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, and Carey, and in the past, the district’s two school resource officers were only dedicated to three schools in Hailey.

“The schools before were Wood River Middle School, Wood River High School, and Silver Creeks Middle School,” said Jim Foudy, Superintendent of the Blaine County School District.

However, during a school board meeting in July, concerns were brought that the majority of the schools in the district are lacking law enforcement presence.

“The latest and most horrific incident in Texas involved an elementary school. We don’t have a school resource officer at any of our elementary schools,” said Blaine County School Board chair Keith Roark.

To address the issue, In their new contract with the Hailey Police Department, the school district has reached an agreement with department for the two SRO’s to be deployed in all five of the Hailey schools, K – 12. According to the agreement, one SRO will be responsible for the Wood River High School, Silver Creek High School, and Alturas Elementary, during normal student/staff school days. The other SRO will be responsible for the Wood River Middle School and Hailey Elementary, during normal student/staff school days

Additionally he said the agreement will lower the cost to the school district for school resource officer services and expanded coverage. According to the agreement the cost will be $160,000 for the the two SROs’ wages and benefits. In the July meeting the discussed amount was in the $200,000 range.

The superintendent said the district is also working on SRO’s being provided for the three schools not located in Hailey

“We have expanded support beyond Hailey PD to include Blaine County Sheriff’s Department, Bellevue Marshalls, Ketchum PD,” said Foudy.

The superintendent said they are also putting a priority on being proactive on school safety this year, with an emphasis on enhanced safety measures. There will be increased safety training for students and staff. For the staff training will be conducted prior to the first day of school with students. This training will involve interagency cooperation with the Blaine County Sheriffs Office and the Hailey Police Department. For students safety training will be conducted throughout the year in all of the BCSD schools

Foudy said additionally, “We have an anonymous tip line that is available to the public. It is on the front page of our website. It is monitored with a real person 24 hours a day seven days a week.”

As far as arming teachers with guns, the school superintendent said they are not sure if that is the most effective measure when it come to addressing school safety.

“Is there any research that supports that (arming teachers),” said Foudy.

