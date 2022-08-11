Boise State secondary poised for big fall

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2021, the Boise State defense forced 22 turnovers, with 13 interceptions. With much of the defensive secondary returning in 2022, the Broncos want to be even better.

First team preseason all-Mountain West safety JL Skinner is back, along with senior safety Markel Reed, sixth-year senior Tyreque Jones, Fifth-year senior Tyric LeBeauf, and experienced sophomores Seyi Oladipo and Kaonohi Kaniho.

Caleb Biggers, another senior cornerback, who started eight games last season, is ready for the defense to show out.

“We’re going to be there, everything that we do, as a defensive corps, knowing that we have defensive backs that are just going to take away the ball, ball bandits, ball hawks, that’s all we need on this team,” Biggers said.

On the other side of the ball, it will be hard to replace wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who was drafted by the Bills last April.

Many may point to last year’s second-leading receiver Stefan Cobbs to fill the void his senior year. Cobbs had over 400 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The Texas native didn’t want to speculate much on his on-field role, but as a fifth-year player, he’s ready to take on some of the leadership qualities Shakir left behind.

“He was really good at connecting with you on and off the field, so I try to take that into consideration all the time,” Cobbs said. “I try to connect with each and every player, no matter what the position, he (Shakir) was really good at that.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.