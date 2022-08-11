Cassia County School District to hold school safety event in Burley.

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District will be holding a school safety event Thursday in Burley.

With the recent trend of school shootings across the United States in recent years, on Thursday the school district will be holding a safety night.

Parents can learn what the district is doing to keep students safe in schools, and what law enforcement is doing to partner with the school district on safety.

“One of the things tooo that parents will be encouraged to learn about is what our local law enforcement is doing, as far as the training that they have taken, and how the will respond to a school emergency,” said school safety coordinator Gail Gallegos.

One topic of discussion is going to be school resource officers. Currently the district has one and a half SRO’s for its 16 schools, and the issue has been discussed with the school board.

“We talked to them and said one of our greatest needs is more SRO’s. They agree with that. Now is just a matter of funding. I’m also hoping the federal government, in light of all the events that have happened,” said Sandra Miller, Superintendent of Cassia County School District.

The event starts at 6:30pm at the Cassia School District central office in Burley.

