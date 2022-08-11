City of Kimberly: Boil water advisory lifted after waterline repairs

A boil water advisory, which affected parts of Kimberly, has now been lifted.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The boil water advisory went into effect on Monday night and affected Center Street to the train tracks and Oak and Ash streets.

The boil water advisory went into effect on Monday night and affected Center Street to the train tracks and Oak and Ash streets.

Water quality monitoring has affirmed that potable water in the affected area is safe to drink now, and no longer requires boiling.

