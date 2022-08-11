City of Kimberly: Boil water advisory lifted after waterline repairs

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boil water advisory, which affected parts of Kimberly, has now been lifted.

The boil water advisory went into effect on Monday night and affected Center Street to the train tracks and Oak and Ash streets.

Water quality monitoring has affirmed that potable water in the affected area is safe to drink now, and no longer requires boiling.

