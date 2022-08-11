Intermountain Gas files its annual ‘purchased gas cost’ adjustment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every year, Intermountain Gas files a purchase gas adjustment, to ensure that they are offering the best possible prices to their customers for the year.

Intermountain Gas does their best to predict what the cost would be for the year, based on events happening throughout the world.

They normally do this once a year, but this year, based on the state of the natural gas environment, they applied for an interim increase in prices.

This interim price increase was put into effect on August 1st.

Now, they are they are applying for a decrease in price for customers for the next year, which would go into effect on October 1st.

First, the commission must approve this change.

“Look closely at what we are showing our supply is, and if we see things that we don’t think is a prudent purchase, they will ask the company questions about it and look at it further, but we don’t make any money off this, our goal every year is find the best possible price for our customers.” Said Mark Hanson, Spokesperson for Intermountain Gas.

If this is approved, it would go into effect on October 1st and commercial customers would see a decrease of about $4.32 per month.

