Snake River Juvenile Detention Center is beginning a new program aimed at diverting kids away from detention

The goal is to get to these children early on, so they don’t end up committing a more serious crimes and ending up in the juvenile detention center.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to divert kids from the juvenile justice system, a new center is opening up in Twin Falls County.

“They are called Status Offenses because they can only be committed by a kid under the age of 18, so you have your runaways, your incorrigibles, your curfews, those types of things,” said Kevin Sandau, Director of Juvenile Services.

In many cases, parents will end up calling 9-1-1 when their child commits one of these offenses, but now, they will have a new place to go.

With everything from mental health help to connecting them to the new 24-hour crisis line.

“Helping youth and families go through the assessment process, finding resources, helping remove barriers to those resources,” said Paul Shepherd, Juvenile Detention Manager.

The goal is to get to these children early on, so they don’t end up committing a more serious crimes and ending up in the juvenile detention center, or the county jail later on in life.

“One of the things I think is going to be, that will happen with this, because of the early intervention, getting in there early, we are hoping to deter the more serious stuff, that comes along if something is not addressed,” said Sandau.

They can do this because of a grant from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, they were awarded the money on July 1st.

“We see that it’s needed, basically we are hoping to help things on the front end so they don’t become problems later on the back end,” said Shepherd.

