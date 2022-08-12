Annual Julie’s Clothes for Kids brings community together

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What started as a way to honor their wife and mother, has now turned into a community event that people look forward to all year, Julie’s Clothes for Kids took place Friday morning in Burley.

“In honor of my mom, his late wife, so she was very involved in the schools and passed away suddenly four years ago, so we do this event in her honor to help give back to kids, so this year we are helping 205 kids get clothes for the new school year,” said Dallin Breshears, Julie’s son.

Working with the Minidoka and Cassia County School Districts, they are able to pick the children that are in need of this service the most.

The McKinney-Vento coordinator for the Minidoka School District says this is a huge help for the low income students in their district.

“Provide an equal opportunity for back to school, like any other student, help them with supplies and help them with clothing that way when they go back to school it’ll be easier for them and they won’t feel so left out with the other students,” said Geraldine Vega, the McKinney-Vento liaison.

This event is able to be put on because of the support of the community and many different volunteers and donors.

One volunteer says he and his company look forward to helping each year.

“I think any time that you can give back to your community, it’s, something that we feel obligated to do, we are in a good place, so anytime we can help people out it’s something that we feel obligated to do, we are in a good place and this is a great organization,” said Kyle Redman with Albion Telephone Company.

Julie’s Family says this is the type of event she would have loved.

“She absolutely would’ve loved this event, she loved being in schools and helping kids and getting ready for the school year, she would do this for local neighbors from time to time so she absolutely would’ve loved this event,” said Breshears.

