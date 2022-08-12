City of Twin Falls is seeking applications for City Council replacement

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is still accepting applications from residents who would like to serve on the City Council.

So far the city has received 12 applications.

The council is seeking a candidate who is interested in serving the remainder of current councilman Shawn Barigar’s term.

Barigar is resigning his seat to apply for the City of Twin Falls Economic Development Director position.

Idaho code states that the mayor has the authority to appoint a qualified candidate with the consent of the city council.

The City Manager says this is not the first time the council member has resigned in the middle of a term.

“Lance Clow resigned his seat early. Lee Heider resigned his seat early, and I believe Don Hall also left his seat early. This is, I guess, the fourth time,” said Travis Rothweiler, Twin Falls City Manager.

The application process is open until August 17th, and people can apply online at the city’s website, or mail a letter of interest to City Hall.

City staff will present the applications to the City Council on August 22nd.

Applicants will have an opportunity to do a brief presentation on why they would like to serve.

