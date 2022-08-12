Fit and Well Idaho: Golfing for a good cause

St. Luke’s Health Foundation annual golf tournament is coming up on September 3rd.
St. Luke’s Health Foundation of Magic Valley Golf Tournament- Clear Lake – Buhl Idaho
St. Luke’s Health Foundation of Magic Valley Golf Tournament- Clear Lake – Buhl Idaho(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An upcoming golf tournament will allow you to play a round of golf and raise money for a good cause.

St. Luke’s Health Foundation annual golf tournament is coming up on September 3rd, and is taking place at Clear Lake Golf Course in Buhl.

This year’s golf tournament will raise money for emergency medical services. Specifically, the ambulances.

Each ambulance is equipped like an emergency room, and it is important to keep the ambulances up to date and stocked with everything that is needed.

“So, we have about 4 or 5 different areas that need a little bit of a boost because we are growing as communities, and they need to have our health attention,” said Terry Rowe, St. Luke’s Health Foundation.

Registration is open now for the golf tournament and information on how to register can be found on the link we’ve provided.

For more information on the upcoming tournament, click here.

