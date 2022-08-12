Gridiron Grind: Buhl returns most of the core of last year’s playoff squad

By Jack Schemmel
Aug. 11, 2022
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a surprise playoff appearance in year one, their first since 2014, year two of the Allyn Reynolds era at Buhl comes with some healthy expectations.

The Indians return quarterback Austin Franson, running back Jayce Bower, and the entire offensive line from the 2021 squad, among others.

“We only lost about two healthy dudes (from) last year, so we didn’t really lose much,” Bower said.

Buhl prides itself on a power running game, and it’s nice to have an established offensive line.

“We’re tough, our offensive line is all seniors this year, so everybody knows what they’re doing,” said senior lineman Kaden Hunsaker. “It’s fun going down the field and getting pancakes.”

“We’re going to establish the run, we’re going to establish the run first, and basically our kids have that mentality, they want to run now, offensive linemen love to run the football,” said Head Coach Allyn Reynolds.

This year, the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference welcomes Wood River to the group, but with perennial powers Gooding and Kimberly going through coaching transitions, the conference is much more open than in recent memory.

“We’re up there, I think if we play football and Buhl Football, how we’re playing right now, we’ll be up there,” said Bower.

“It’s anybody’s game, whoever wants it the most,” said Hunsaker.

Last year, Coach Reynolds didn’t put any quantitative on-field expectations or goals in front of his guys, but this year is different.

“We would like to win a conference championship and then do a little bit better in the playoffs,” said Reynolds.

Buhl last won a conference crown in 2009. They start their season on August 26 at Weiser, the team they lost to in the first round of last year’s state playoffs.

