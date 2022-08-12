Larry named lead assistant for CSI women’s basketball program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reggie Larry is moving into a new role with the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) women’s basketball program.

Larry has been a volunteer assistant coach with the Golden Eagles for the last two seasons. Now, he will fill the lead assistant role vacated by Josh Edwards.

Reggie Larry named CSI Women's Basketball Assistant Coach. Congrats @CoachRegg24! https://t.co/2RT1Kt7AHk — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) August 10, 2022

Larry is a former CSI, Boise State, and professional basketball player.

When Larry moved out to Twin Falls at age 17 from New Jersey, he never could have imagined CSI would have such an impact on his life.

“I love this school, I have CSI tattooed on me, and it’s a big part of my life,” Larry said. “CSI probably saved my life also, so I’m just forever thankful for this school and community and I’m just going to do everything I can to make this community proud and keep representing CSI forever.

Larry has helped guide the Golden Eagles to a 49-9 record and two national tournament appearances in the last two seasons.

In a press release, Head Coach Randy Rogers said, “Having played at this level, the Division 1 level and the pro level, he understands what it’s like to be a student-athlete and what it takes to play at the next level. He is able to connect with our kids because he has been in their shoes, but he also knows how to push them to get better.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.