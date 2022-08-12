Magic Valley firefighters hit the streets to ‘Fill the Boot’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Firefighters across the country are collecting money to support a great cause, including some right here in Twin Falls.

On Friday, at the corner of Locust and Addison, firefighters from Twin Falls, Jerome and Rock Creek were raising money for Fill the Boot.

Money from the annual event goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Twin Falls Firefighter Union 1556 said last year they raised more than $23,000.

This year, their goals is $25,000.

“The money goes toward sending Jerry’s Kids, kids with muscular dystrophy, to camp. It also helps with coming up with a cure,” said Capt. David Owens, Twin Falls Fire Department. “There has been a breakthrough in the last couple of years, and really extending the lives of kids with muscular dystrophy.”

Since 1954, firefighters from across the country have collected money in their communities as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

