Gridiron Grind: Jerome looks to find their stride

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome football team is still searching for its identity this fall.

“I don’t know what to expect, your guess is as good as mine, but they’re eager to try it, so I’m excited to see what we’re about,” said Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles.

Sid Gambles coached Jerome to the 4A state playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

Last season, they lost a bunch of guys from those teams and went 3-6, missing out on the playoffs.

Still, in 2022, the Tigers have a young group.

“We’re going to rely a lot on juniors and sophomores to get us out there and get us going,” said Gambles. “Just a lot of factors with seniors, a couple move-aways, and things like that. But that’s okay, the ones we do have are good players.”

One of those seniors is four-year varsity player Keenan Blair.

Blair stands amongst some trees down there on the offensive and defensive lines.

“We got the size. I think everybody dude up front, except for one dude, I think we’re all above 6 foot 2, we’re all above 250, I think we’re ready for the battle this year,” said Senior lineman Keenan Blair.

The trenches will have to lead the way because plenty of new faces will fill skill positions.

“This time of year, the analogy is everybody is drinking out of a fire hydrant,” said Gambles. “So, if you get a drop or two, you’re still missing the majority of it, but these kids are soaking it in.”

Last year’s quarterback Daniel Gill is in a bit of a QB competition this year with Abram Garcia.

Coach Gambles says the two are interchangeable, and fans could see Gill at running back this fall.

“We’re going to be unique; we’re going to slow down the game a little bit, and we’re going to do some things you haven’t seen in a while. So, it’s pretty exciting,” said Gambles. “These kids are embracing it; we’ve ended practice on a high note, and they’ve spread the work that we’re doing things differently this year.”

“We do have a little trick up our sleeve, and we can’t wait to pull it out against Gooding week one,” said Blair.

Jerome will play Gooding, as Blair mentioned, at home on August 26.

