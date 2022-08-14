Both sides of the argument react to the Idaho Supreme Court ruling on abortion

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A ruling late Friday by the Idaho Supreme Court means Idaho’s strict abortion bans will be allowed to go into effect, and local leaders here in Idaho are speaking out about the ruling.

The ruling was marked as a massive win for pro-life advocates. Blaine Conzatti of the Idaho family Policy Center said, “This is the day that the pro-life movement has been looking forward to for decades. This is an exciting day for Idahoans who care about the constitutional rights of pre-born children. We are correcting a long, long, long train of abuses.”

Additionally he added”

“As we have been saying for months, our Idaho Heartbeat law is constitutionally, scientifically, and morally sound. We were confident that our Heartbeat law would withstand judicial scrutiny, and today is a life-saving step in that direction. We remain confident that further litigation on this issue will result in the same outcome, and we expect that thousands of babies will be receive the opportunity to live their lives as a result of this law.”

However, pro-choice advocates and Idaho Democrats are displeased with the court’s ruling. Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America released a statement stating:

“Tonight, the people of Idaho saw their bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom taken away. The court’s decision today is horrific and cruel. But this isn’t the end of the fight, and it isn’t our last day in court.”

Additionally, Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea said she can’t believe the court is going to allow these “cruel” abortion bans to go into effect. It is “unfathomable” to her. In a statement she said:

“...these extreme and cruel abortion bans, that include cash awards for rapists’ family members, are going into effect. This means an end to abortion care even in cases of rape and incest, when the patient’s health is at risk, and when the fetus has a condition that is not survivable. Idahoans deserve the freedom to make these intimate decisions about their reproductive health care and doctors should never fear that providing life-saving treatment will lead to prosecution and a prison sentence. We must make our voices heard on November 8 by voting out the Republican politicians who enacted this unconscionable legislation and voting for leaders who respect decency, human dignity, and bodily autonomy.”

Due to the court’s ruling, a 2020 Idaho law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, but provides exceptions for doctors to provide affirmative defenses in cases where the life of the mother is an issue and cases of rape and incest, will take effect on August 25th.

Additionally, a 2021 law that bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life-threatening conditions will take effect on August 19th. In 2022 the fetal heartbeat bill was amended to add a private enforcement mechanism allowing civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform unlawful abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Under the law, abortion providers can be sued for up to $20,000 within four years of abortion by family members of the aborted fetus. The 2022 law will take effect immediately.

