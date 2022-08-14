Golden Eagles volleyball less than a week away

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the 2022-23 Scenic West Athletic Conference season under a week away, the CSI Golden Eagles offered a sneak preview to fans in the Magic Valley Saturday with a free scrimmage against the College of Idaho Yotes.

Following a 16-12 campaign in 2021-22 with an even 6-6 record in conference play, the Eagles are looking to re-establish themselves as a national championship contender.

While the scrimmage was lost in five sets, Head Coach Jim Cartisser says the scrimmage helped clear up some roster decisions.

“We’ve got a lot of kids; we played a lot of different lineups,” Cartisser said. “College of Idaho is always one of the better 4-year programs in the state. We went out, didn’t do everything we wanted to do today, but I got to see a lot so we’re getting closer to being able to get a starting lineup for next weekend.”

He added that with the season just under a week out, the team is rounding into form.

Cartisser says this he expects a lot of excitement around this year’s club.

“We’re big, we’re fast, we’ve got a lot better ball control than we did last year, and the conference is just as good as it always is,” said Cartisser. “It’s going to be amazing volleyball every weekend that we’re home.”

The Golden Eagles will be in Salt Lake City next Friday for the Salt Lake Community College Tourney to kick off the season.

The first home game will be on Thursday, September 8th at 7 p.m. against Monroe College.

