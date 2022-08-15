Blaine County among 4 Idaho counties receiving funds for better internet access

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Historically under-served communities in Blaine county will now be receiving funds for broadband internet access.

Blaine county is one of 4 counties in Idaho to receive a portion of the $10.6 million allocated to the Midvale telephone company for the development of high-speed internet access. Officials say this will generate tons of resources for schools, hospitals, and technology for first responders.

“This is also important for public safety,” said Rudy Soto, the U.S.D.A. Rural Development Director for Idaho. “You know you have fires where people have to communicate in very old-school ways to share information to get ahead of where the fire is going. This is going to help with communication.”

The broadband internet is expected to provide service for 39 businesses, and 65 farms in Idaho.

