Blaine County among 4 Idaho counties receiving funds for better internet access

The broadband internet is expected to provide service for 39 businesses, and 65 farms in Idaho.
Broadband
Broadband(WDBJ7)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Historically under-served communities in Blaine county will now be receiving funds for broadband internet access.

Blaine county is one of 4 counties in Idaho to receive a portion of the $10.6 million allocated to the Midvale telephone company for the development of high-speed internet access. Officials say this will generate tons of resources for schools, hospitals, and technology for first responders.

“This is also important for public safety,” said Rudy Soto, the U.S.D.A. Rural Development Director for Idaho. “You know you have fires where people have to communicate in very old-school ways to share information to get ahead of where the fire is going. This is going to help with communication.”

The broadband internet is expected to provide service for 39 businesses, and 65 farms in Idaho.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming

Latest News

Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
Sunday evening's online weather update {8/14/2022}
Abortion laws to be enacted in Idaho
Both sides of the argument react to the Idaho Supreme Court ruling on abortion
Idaho Barley Producers are feeling optimist this year. even though parts of the Gem State are...
Idaho barley producers are feeling optimist this year