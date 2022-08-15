City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Commonly called the ‘Broken Bridge’, a walking path across the snake river at Auger Falls Park will soon be getting a facelift, the city announced last week.

For years, the city has been planning to reconstruct the bridge, but after collecting grant money in 2019, the coronavirus pandemic delayed any progress.

Last week, it was announced that Jerome County is partnering with the city to rally the project forward... which has those involved in the project bullish on the possibility of construction beginning within a year.

“This will allow the bridge to be something that bikers and pedestrians, of all abilities, will be able to use to get back and forth to both sides,” said Melissa Barry of Southern Idaho Tourism.

The ultimate plan for the project is to connect the centennial and Yingst grades into one large loop trail that would offer a variety of recreational possibilities.

