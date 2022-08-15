Gridiron Grind: Castleford Wolves bring a deep senior class into 2022

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2021 Castleford Wolves saw a lot of success with an 8-1 record in the regular season and a deep run into the Division 2 8-man playoffs.

Though they would fall to the eventual Champion Kendrick Tigers, 7 returning seniors are hungry to get back in action.

“It’s kind of cool to be back out here, last year, got to give it our all,” said Senior Gus Wiggins.

“We’re going to give them a show,” said Senior Gabe Mahannah, “we’re going to play good, as hard as we can, and we’ll see how it comes out.”

Head Coach Brian Lowry says the experience of getting to the semifinals of last year’s postseason means his team is ready to grow in 2022.

“They have been here, they know exactly what I expect from them, they know the playbook, they know everything we’re doing,” said Lowry. “I’ve got to keep challenging them and keep them on their toes to learn more about football.”

There’s been a shakeup in 2A, with perennial powerhouse and conference rival Carey bolting for division 1 someone needs to step up to fill the void left by the Panthers.

But Coach Lowry says that doesn’t change the team’s focus.

“Whether Carey is here or not, obviously they’ve been a powerhouse for a long time, we’re going into every game just trying to figure out how to win it,” Lowry said.

For the Wolves, especially the seniors, the goal has been simple since day one.

“Go win a state championship,” said Senior Ethan Roland.

“That’s always been our goal, taking home a title, so we’re going to give it our all,” Wiggins said. “That’s it, give it our all, no matter what.”

