Low-level helicopter flights to occur over the South Hills in August and September

The Forest Service says this will benefit the native species and help prevent wildfires in that area.
(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recreators need to be aware of low level helicopter flights that are going to be occurring over the South Hills during the months of August and September.

The purpose for these low level flights is to spray a pre-emergent herbicide on different types of grasses, such as cheat grass, that are invading the area and are also extremely flammable.

The helicopter treatments will take place over a series of five to seven days, but weather conditions need to be perfect for the spraying to occur.

“Not only does it increase the frequency of fires, cheat grass, they out compete desirable native species, which in turn affects wildlife habitat, both quality and quantity. As well as things like reducing live stock forage on the landscape,” said Scott Soletti, the District Wildlife Biologist for the Minidoka Ranger District.

If anyone has any questions about this project, please contact the Minidoka Ranger District at (208) 678-0430.

