More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death

Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place where the infants can’t reach them.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – More than 2 million MamaRoo baby swings and 220,000 RockaRoo baby rockers in the U.S. have been recalled due to entanglement and strangulation hazards.

A 10-month-old reportedly died from asphyxiation after crawling under the seat of the swing and getting caught in the strap, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Another 10-month-old was reported to have suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.

The CPSC said there have not been any reported incidents involving the RockaRoo at this time.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that has several motions and speeds, while the RockaRoo is a rocker with a front-to-back gliding motion.

This recall includes MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness - versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The 5-point harness model is not included in the recall.

Only the RockaRoo with model number 4M-012 is included in the recall.

Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place where the infants can’t reach them.

They were sold at Target and BuyBuy Baby stores nationwide and online at Amazon and 4moms.com from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Another 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo products under recall were sold in Canada.

Those with the recalled product can contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener to prevent the strap from extending under the swing when not in use.

4moms CEO Gary Waters provided the following statement in response to the recall:

“Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes.  That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.

We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings.  After investigating the circumstances behind these two reported incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.

The free strap fastener kit we have designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent any other incidents from happening when a MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in use and an infant crawls under the seat.  We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products.

We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia probe into possible illegal election interference, lawyers told
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, center, is shown at the grand opening of her reelection...
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures