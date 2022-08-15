Officials are looking forward to another ‘big year’ at the Gooding Pro Rodeo

2021 saw the most contestants in the event’s 97-year history
One of the biggest rodeo events in 2022 is just a few days away, as the Gooding Pro Rodeo kicks...
One of the biggest rodeo events in 2022 is just a few days away, as the Gooding Pro Rodeo kicks off this Wednesday.(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the biggest rodeo events in 2022 is just a few days away, as the Gooding Pro Rodeo kicks off this Wednesday.

This year, the rodeo is one of fifteen Wrangler National Finals Rodeo playoff events and Rodeo Manager Don Gill believes 2022 will be one to remember.

2021 saw the most contestants in the event’s 97-year history, with over 700, and was voted into the top five for largest rodeos of the year nationally.

Gill is confident this year’s show will live up to high expectations.

“We will have, probably, 90% of the top 15 guys at the NFR. Wednesday night we will have the saddle bronc of the year, they’re going to retire him here. It was the 2020 saddle bronc of the year, 2021 saddle bronc of the year will be out Friday night,” said Don Gill, Rodeo Manager.

The show runs from Wednesday through Saturday, with tickets still available for Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information on the Gooding Rodeo, click here.

