Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.(World Economic Forum / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.

Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.

Bourla said Monday in a brief statement from the drugmaker that he has received four shots of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by both Pfizer and German drugmaker BioNTech, and he is confident that he will recover quickly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming

Latest News

FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations
A man fled deputies in a slow-moving excavator while authorities followed on foot.
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use