Roadwork season is coming to an end across Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Road work has been consistent across South-Central Idaho’s roadways throughout the summer. So how long can you expect delays and detours on some of the area’s main roads?

Summer in Southern Idaho means many things; warm weather, recreation, and - less popular - road work.

“Summer is definitely our busiest season for construction,” said Jessica Williams, from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

ITD sees road work increase drastically in the warmer months, and South-Central Idaho has been a hot spot this year.

Main arteries of the area; Highway 93, Blue Lakes Boulevard, and more have seen major work done.

The Idaho Department of Transportation is asking drivers for just a little more patience.

“There may be some work that occurs one of the evenings this week. It will be short-term; it’ll be night work and that will just be tidying up some loose ends on that roadway resurfacing project,” said Williams.

It’s not only state agencies at work, but Twin Falls Street Department is also working to take care of some road maintenance throughout the week.

“We actually have several road construction projects that are taking place right now. The materials have been brought in and we have the labor available. We’re trying to get a lot of this accomplished before school starts,” said Josh Palmer, Spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls.

Currently, the city is working to fog residential areas, a process that seals cracked roads.

This can mean inconvenience for residents, as roads need up to eight hours to dry following application.

A schedule for fogging is listed on the city’s website and homes on scheduled streets will receive door tags twenty-four hours before maintenance takes place.

“It does extend the life of our roadways and when I say that I mean it extends the life on them and extends the cost on them. It works for the benefit of the taxpayer as well,” said palmer.

Both city and state agencies say that the summer traffic delays and detours should be coming to an end soon. “We anticipate around Labor Day for completion of that,” said Williams.

“In the next month we’ll have most of these projects completed,” said Palmer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.