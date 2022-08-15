‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a Purdue Boilermaker.

According to a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

The 18-year-old is studying the field of human services, which includes human development and family studies.

Ironically, the Netflix TV series she stars in takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.

In season three, a Purdue T-shirt that appeared in an episode of the show went viral and became a top seller online.

Balancing her online studies, the British actress’ next movie is called “The Electronic State,” which begins production in Atlanta this fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns