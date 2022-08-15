As students head back to school, officials remind motorists of school bus safety

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every year, children are hit while getting on-or-off a school bus, and as school is starting up across southern Idaho, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is making sure people know the laws surrounding school buses.

“As we prepare for school to start, we just ask that people be aware that the big yellows are out rolling again, and look for the kids in the crosswalks, and safety for everybody,” said Shonia Gaston, the Director of Transportation for the Kimberly School District.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says they see people not stopping for school buses every single day, which is a misdemeanor.

“This time of year, in particular, is really unsafe because we are sharing the roadways with heavy equipment, it’s harvest season,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

What exactly is the law when it comes to stopping for school buses?

School buses are required to activate their flashing yellow lights 200-feet prior to the upcoming stop, which acts as a warning that a stop is coming up. When they arrive at that stop those lights turn red and the stop arm goes out.

Drivers behind the bus are required to stop, and drivers coming toward the bus are required to stop if on a three lane road or fewer.

When on a four lane road, only those driving the same direction as the bus are required to stop.

“Even your big-rig truck drivers, if they are watching those yellow lights, and they are paying attention and see the yellow bus, just start slowing down, it’s the safe thing to do,” said Sgt. Mencl.

The bus drivers have a lot to remember when driving your kids to-and-from school, so stopping for them is one less thing they have to worry about.

“As they are loading their kids, they also have to deal with the behavior on the bus, the weather conditions, and then you have the traffic to. So there is multiple things you have to do at one time,” said Gaston.

