'Big' things are in the works for the 2022 Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial

For the organizers, it’s about creating a lasting tradition in the Magic Valley.
In 2020, two women from the Magic Valley came together with friends to wave flags on the...
In 2020, two women from the Magic Valley came together with friends to wave flags on the Perrine Bridge to honor those lost on September 11th.(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2020, two women from the Magic Valley, Larae Saufley and Angela Johnson, came together with friends to wave flags on the Perrine Bridge to honor those lost on September 11th.

Last year, that small ceremony blossomed into a massive memorial that drew hundreds to the Twin Falls Visitors Center.

This year, partnering with “Follow the Flag”, the memorial will feature the largest American flag to ever fly, at over 11,000 square feet.

For the organizers, it’s about creating a lasting tradition in the Magic Valley.

“It’s so important. We’ve seen so many people, their positive feedback and comments from what we’ve done and the feeling of uplift that they have felt from it. We plan on doing this as a yearly event for a long time to come.” Said Larae Saufley, Co-Founder of the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial.

The flag will be presented on Saturday, September 10th and will fly throughout the ceremony on Sunday, the 11th.

