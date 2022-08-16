Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children

Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.
Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some children do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go on a Disney cruise.

Disney Cruise Line decided to drop its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12 years old on cruises leaving from the United States and Canada beginning Sept. 2.

Vaccines are still required for anyone 12 and older, and everyone is still required to go through COVID-19 testing.

A number of other cruise lines have updated their vaccine policies as well.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming
Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes