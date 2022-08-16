Gridiron Grind: Declo ready to make amends after last year’s tough finish

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo is coming off a heartbreaking end to last season and is champing at the bit to get back on the gridiron.

Two different times, and once in their 2A quarterfinal against Firth, the Hornets let up big play touchdowns with just seconds left. After a 4-0 start, the Hornets went 2-4 in their last six games.

Incredible finish here at Holt Arena.



Firth scores on this 4th and 19 with under 30 seconds left to knock off Declo, 19-16.#idpreps pic.twitter.com/VRgav2lSxi — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) November 6, 2021

This year, the team will carry those battle scars, but they hope it’s for the better. Head Coach Josh Stewart’s main goal is for that not to happen again.

“We talked a lot about situational football and helping the kids be aware of what’s going on the field, so that’s our big focus this year, is being a little bit more situationally aware,” Stewart said.

Over the past few years, Declo has been extremely explosive in the run game. This year, though, junior quarterback Will Gerrard might sling it a little more.

“I think we’re going to throw the ball quite a bit this year, so I think it’s going to be good,” Gerrard said. “I think we’re going to be a good two-way offense that can keep teams guessing,” said Gerrard.

“We want to be balanced, but yeah, we’ll definitely throw the ball probably more than we have in the past, but we’ll still rely on the running game as well,” Stewart said.

While ball carriers Derek Matthews and Keegan Ramsey have graduated and will be missed, Stewart thinks the void might make the Hornets a little more mysterious.

“It won’t just be one or two guys that are carrying the load, but we can spread the ball around and might make us a bit more difficult to defend,” Stewart said.

Three-time defending state champs West Side and 2021 state runner-up Firth will come to Declo for games this year.

“I think it’s just going to be a good eye-opener, for what is in the state this year,” Gerrard said.

The Hornets will open up their season at Nampa Christian on August 26.

With the 2A Canyon Conference back to a two-team league, Declo will host Wendell the last week of the season for the conference crown.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.