Keeping an eye on your child’s health as school gets underway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As students flood back into the classroom over the next few weeks, some unwanted guests will certainly be joining them... Germs.

South Central Public Health District is reminding parents to take some time to remind their children of a few simple ways to lower the chances students bringing any nasty bug’s home.

Washing hands, eating well-rounded meals, and getting proper amounts of sleep can all help keep transmission of sickness down within the classroom.

But, once your child does come down with an illness, the next step you take is most important.

“Please remember that if your kid is contagious at all, they should not be going to school,” said Brianna Bodily, South Central Public Health District. “That can get the staff sick, that can get the other kids sick. What we really want to avoid, and what we can all see, is a cycle of illness; your child goes to school, they get their friends sick, that friend gets another person sick and then it just keeps cycling through the classroom.”

Lastly, Bodily reminds parents to check in with their children, and themselves, about the state of their mental health, which can often go overlooked.

