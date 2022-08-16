Local food pantries are feeling the pressure of rising food costs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the rising cost of food, more people are needing assistance from food pantries.

The Mustard Seed in Twin Falls says they are up about 20% from this time last year.

While food costs are increasing for everyone, those costs are also increasing for the Mustard Seed.

Sometimes, they have empty shelves, simply because they have to prioritize certain foods over others when they buy them.

Even with short supplies, the Mustard Seed wants the public to know that they are there for them if they are having trouble with rising food costs.

“The problem is, just like you see right here, this is where all the pasta would be, and we haven’t got any, because the mustard seed has to buy certain items, pasta and cereal right now, we don’t have any on the shelves, because the price, like ‘John-Q’ and ‘Suzy-Q’ public, when they go down to the store, we pay the same thing,” said Marvin Barnes, The Mustard Seed.

The food pantry at the Mustard seed is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 1p.m. to 4 p.m..

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.