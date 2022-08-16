New lifts are coming to Idaho’s premier ski resort

Part of the process of evaluating the best way to move forward with the project is a public comment period.
Sun Valley Company is working to replace the Challenger, Grayhawk and Flying Squirrel Lifts in...
Sun Valley Company is working to replace the Challenger, Grayhawk and Flying Squirrel Lifts in the summer of 2023.(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Company is working to replace the Challenger, Grayhawk and Flying Squirrel Lifts in the summer of 2023.

Part of the process of evaluating the best way to move forward with the project is a public comment period, which is open now - until September 2nd.

As the lifts come to the end of their operational lifespans, the Sun Valley Company is responsible for continuing to provide safe access to the mountain for skiers and snowboarders.

Once the comment period ends, the company will assess public input and move forward with the plan.

“They will submit their request to complete the analysis and reach a decision for that particular part of their master development plan.” Said Kurt Nelson, District Ranger.

The Challenger and Grayhawk Lifts have been running since their construction in 1988 and 1996, respectively.

Flying Squirrel Lift has been out of commission since a fire damaged it in 2014.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/16/2022}
In 2020, two women from the Magic Valley came together with friends to wave flags on the...
‘Big’ things are in the works for the 2022 Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial
For the first time since COVID-19 began, the City of Twin Falls held its annual State of the...
State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward
With the rising cost of food, more people are needing assistance from food pantries.
Local food pantries are feeling the pressure of rising food costs