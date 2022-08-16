New lifts are coming to Idaho’s premier ski resort

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Company is working to replace the Challenger, Grayhawk and Flying Squirrel Lifts in the summer of 2023.

Part of the process of evaluating the best way to move forward with the project is a public comment period, which is open now - until September 2nd.

As the lifts come to the end of their operational lifespans, the Sun Valley Company is responsible for continuing to provide safe access to the mountain for skiers and snowboarders.

Once the comment period ends, the company will assess public input and move forward with the plan.

“They will submit their request to complete the analysis and reach a decision for that particular part of their master development plan.” Said Kurt Nelson, District Ranger.

The Challenger and Grayhawk Lifts have been running since their construction in 1988 and 1996, respectively.

Flying Squirrel Lift has been out of commission since a fire damaged it in 2014.

