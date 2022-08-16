Pierce, Dwight

August 13, 2022, age 77
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOODING—Dwight Pierce, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Twin Falls.

Dwight Harold Pierce was born on August 25, 1944 in Gooding, Idaho, the son of Aurthur W. Pierce and Flossie Toll.  He was raised and educated in Idaho and California.

Dwight spent all his life on the road as a truck driver, both long and short haul.  He was a very kind man and always did his best to do whatever he could as a father.  When he loved, he loved with all of him.  There was never a stranger he met.  He always made friends wherever he went.

I Love You Daddy.  Fly with the angels.

He is survived by: two sons – Kevin Pierce of Goodyear, Arizona and Cameron Pierce of Enumclaw, Washington; one daughter – Tricia Tamcke of Bliss; one brother – Arthur Pierce of Gooding; one sister – Cora Smith of Gooding; five grandchildren – Alicia, Kayla, Emma, Kolby and Kynall; and two great grandchildren – Selena and Alexzandra.

He was preceded in death by: his mother – Flossie Toll; his father – Aurthur W. Pierce; his brothers – Clyde, Beryl, Dale, Frank and Wayne; and his sisters – Elsie and Loraine.

No services will be held at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

