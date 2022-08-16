Richards Van Tassell, Afton

HIDDEN VALLEY—Afton Richards Van Tassell, an 84-year-old resident of Hidden Valley, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 19, 1938, in Coalville, Utah, the daughter of Ralph Ashton Richards and Ida Naoma Laney Richards. She graduated from South Summit High School in Kamas, Utah, in 1956. She married her 7th grade love, Gail C. Van Tassell, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a loving and dedicated mother to the eight children they had together.

Afton was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fulfilled many church callings during her lifetime. She loved being a Primary teacher and was the church librarian for 20 years. Afton was very dedicated to serving in the Twin Falls Temple. Her absolute highlight was outside doing the landscaping ever since it was dedicated.

Gail and Afton moved from their family dairy farm in Kamas to Hidden Valley in Idaho, in the summer of 1975 to grow and expand their dairy farm. Gail sadly passed away on June 24, 1984. Afton was pioneer strong and continued to raise her children and keep the dairy farm going. She never remarried as she always said that her children were enough to fill her life full of happiness.

Survivors include her children, Debby (Kirk) Carpenter of Burley, Cory (Marla) Van Tassell of Jerome, Perry (Gina) Van Tassell of Hidden Valley, Sharlynn Van Tassell of Meridian, Marty (Tonya) Van Tassell of Paul, Christie (Brian) May of Kaysville, Utah, and Lisa (Dan) Smith of Oakley; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Raona Hall of Yuba City, Calif., Ruth Baham of Kaysville, Utah, and Glenda Excell of Preston.

In addition to her husband, Gail, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Keri Jo; brothers, Sterling and Arnold; a sister, Carol; and her parents.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 181 S. 650 E., of Dietrich, with Bishop Ryan Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the Francis Cemetery in Kamas, Utah.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 8:30 until 9:40 a.m. Thursday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Afton’s memory to either the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Ronald McDonald House, or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

