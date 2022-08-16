STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 1972, over 700,000 acres of natural, scenic Idaho wilderness was nationally designated as a recreation area.

This year, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is celebrating 50 years of preservation.

The area includes over 700 trails, 40 mountain peaks and over 300 alpine lakes.

It is home to endangered and protected plant and animal species, and a destination for Idahoans and tourists alike.

Throughout the summer, events are taking place to remember the importance of the past 50 years.

“It’s important for us to celebrate, take time and celebrate the successes that we’ve have and be able to continue to come together and collaborate on all those challenges that lie ahead.” Said Bobbi Filbert, Deputy Area Ranger.

This weekend, three events in Stanley are honoring the 50th anniversary of the recreation area.

