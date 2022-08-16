State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, for the first time since COVID-19 began, the City of Twin Falls held its annual State of the City Address.

At the address, officials from the City of Twin Falls briefed the community on everything from the status of public transportation to the possibility of a new bridge.

It’s no secret that the City of Twin Falls has grown over the past few years, and with that growth comes new topics for the city to discuss.

At this year’s State of the City, held in Downtown Twin Falls, City Council Members and the City Manager were able to share more.

“Today Twin Falls continues to grow, and we see that with pressures on our housing, we’ve seen that with different costs, that are causing us impacts, whether it’s to attract quality employees, or the ability to grow and expand as an economy,” said Travis Rothweiler, Twin Falls City Manager.

One aspect of Twin Falls that has changed, is the downtown area, largely because of the Urban Renewal Agency.

Rothweiler says the URA is looking into their next area to improve, once Downtown Twin Falls is complete.

“Over the course of the next several months, we are going to have a series of visioning meetings, what does Twin Falls look like in the next 10 to 15 to 20 years? Because this downtown that we are sitting started in this same process,” said Rothweiler.

Another topic that was discussed was the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

Currently, the Minimum Revenue Guarantee is working out well at the airport.

“We have great promise here and we are holding, we held on, we are always working towards increasing, but the one flight a day, that’s what we could hold on to, that’s what we did,” said Nikki Boyd, Twin Falls City Council Member.

The city has been allocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act, receiving $8,465,111.

Currently, they are in the beginning stages of deciding what this money will go towards and are forming a committee to do so.

“Our goal as a committee, and we hope that you participate in this, is to make sure that where will spend these funds will benefit the upcoming generation, the next generation, because they are the ones that will be paying that back,” said Chris Reed, Twin Falls City Council Member.

But, as the numbers show, the City of Twin Falls is continuing to grow, and the city is making sure they do their part to grow with it.

“We’re one of the few cities that is able to get tax information very early. As a result of that, we knew that the City of Twin Falls grew by nearly 1.6 billion dollars last year, an additional 200 million dollars in the urban renewal area. All of that is a signal that Twin Falls continues to grow and to expand,” said Rothweiler.

